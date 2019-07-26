Speech to Text for Chiefs Red Rally

be july, but st. joseph is football crazy. that was apparent tonight in downtown st. joseph as coleman hawkins park turned kansas city chiefs red. it was a red rally to welcome the chiefs for the start of another year of training camp. <<on friday night, st. joseph was unquestionably the epicenter of the chiefs kingdom.(sot: beth conway, st. joseph cvb: "the energy is palpable. you feel it throughout the city ")it was a celebration of the beginning of the 10th year of kansas city chiefs training camp in st. joseph, complete with kc wolf, the tomahawk chop, and the voice of the chiefs, mitch holthus.(nat sound:"it is awesome to be here for our 10th training camp in this historic, wonderful city.") also on hand -- thanks to a look a like contest--.plenty of head coach andy reids -- and just as many patrick mahommes -- it's been 10 years in the making to have this much energy and spirit for the start of training camp in st. joseph. (nat sound: "it is time to kick butt and take names chiefs kingdom.')(sot: mitch holthus, voice of the chiefs: "i envisioned this. we knew how crazy st. joe was for the chiefs, not just st. joe, but the whole region.")for the city of st. joseph, it's a big win before the chiefs even take the field(sot: conway: "we've had more people down in the square than we've ever had before. not one problem, not one issue. so much positivity, everybody thanking everybody.") and what could have been on the minds of chiefs executives with a crowd estimated at well more than a thousand cheering on the team more than a month before the regular season kicks off.(sot: joey austin, red rally coordinator: "standing in back with mark donovan and mike veatch i turned to them and said, 'is this going to be an annual thing?' they were both, 'um, yes!'")>> it will be a big