Nice weather for training camp

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 10:17 AM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:17 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Nice weather for the first public practice at Chiefs Training Camp over at Missouri Western State University. Temperatures today are going to be warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Should see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds.
