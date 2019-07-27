Clear

Cold front moves through Sunday

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 8:18 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 8:18 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
After a beautiful day on Saturday, changes are on the way late Sunday with increasing clouds and cooler temperatures next week. Overnight, expect a quiet night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.
