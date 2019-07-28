Clear

Scattered showers and storms tonight

Scattered showers and storms tonight

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 7:50 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 7:50 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms Sunday night but heading into Monday the weather will dry out and sunshine is expected during the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events