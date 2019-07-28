Speech to Text for Bob Heater Memorial

while kqtv might be only one of several local television stations here in st. joseph, we share in the grief of losing long-time news- press now news anchor bob heater, who died suddenly on saturday. as a colleague at a competing station, he displayed the skill and talents that all journalists should aspire to. <<the newsroom at the news press now office will be a little quieter and a lot less joyfull after the loss of a true leader -- bob heater "he's a pillar of journalism in this newsroom and his loss will be missed."for the past 12 years heater has been the face of news at news press now, as the lead anchor since the company entered the tv market in 2007"bob is a true newsman. he had good connections who respected him as a journalist. he could get information and present it in ways that mattered to the community."the born and bred st. joseph newsman was a proud champion of the city,the day before he died, he was being a cheerleader for the city.he was a part of the red rally on friday celebrating the start of the kansas city chiefs training camp in the city."he was so excited sitting out in the parking lot for about three hours just waiting for it all to go down. seeing him out there for an hour and a half. we had no idea it would be the last assignment he did for us ever."sports director brandon zenner says he feels lucky to have had a mentor like heaeter."seeing his face every single day, the wisdom he brought to so many of us young reporters, the utmost professional, nothing bad to ever say about bob."and while most have recognized heater's face for his years on tv, they've recognized his voice for much longer. before going to television, heater spent more than 20 years in local radio -- where he developed that personable touch he was known for."whether you saw him at pizza ranch or saw him on the news you understood what he was saying. he made you feel like you were important enough to talk to."city council member marty novak was a good friend of heater .. they shared many good times together.>> heater leaves behind his wife of 26 years jackie, two sons and four grandchildren. visitation will be wednesday from 5 to 8 pm at meierhoffers funeral services will be thursday at 1 p.m. at grace evangelical