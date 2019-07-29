Speech to Text for FRUSTRATED HOMEOWNERS SAY FEMA ISN'T DOING ENOUGH TO HELP THEM

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fema are still in the area looking to offer assistance to flood victims... but some residents are unhappy, saying the government agency is not doing enough to help them out. now they're speaking out. kq2's ron johnson has more. <<ron johnson reportingfor ron stanton, these pictures capture a stressful year[ron stanton] it's frustrating i mean we've lost everything three times this year because of the floods.[stanton] we have a hole in the foundation...his house one of the many in this area of andrew county hit not once but three times by devastating flooding. [stanton] the mold still continues to grow stanton says since march, it's been an uphill battle, one he's had to fight alone [stanton] we're not getting no help, and all we're doing is getting people slamming the door in our faces. stanton says he's tried to reach out to fema for help, he says he was then referred to the small business association for a low-interest loan but was denied. other people who live in this part of the county say he's not the only one going through this.[felisha no one's getting approvedthis resident says she's in a similar situation. she said only her roof was spared by the flooding at the worst point it was seven feet, like everything in our house got ruined. she was also denied assistance.fema says many things could lead to a rejection letter.maybe information that wasn't have just an error, these residents denied despite proper now they're on their own for repairs to their property they said they corps of engineers for causing this flooding, and fema is only giving them the runaround.us from agency to agency and we keep getting denied denied. news>> stanton says repairs will take the next several months and that it'll cost him around fifteen