Speech to Text for Woman shares story of recovery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

com. tonight -- we're bringing you a young woman's story of addiction. last year we shared how she became clean. now she's a nurse, with a baby on the way. kq2's madeline mcclain caught up with ashley girppando to see how she now inspires others to get clean too. <<battling a drug addiction ashley grippando and her husband lost custody of their 3 children."you hear a lot that addiction is a family disease, but recovery is family too."with family... and for family -- they got clean. "i've been clean 3 and 16 days."the couple had 3 children while battling an addiction to pills and meth wouldn't have been able to do this without my husband sean." they've been clean since march 2016.she got her kids back and works with the foster family that took her kids in to co-parent.she's now a nurse at a drug and rehab center. "connect with my patients on a really high level."the road to recovery was not easy or linear but they made it.and now that family is growing."we just found out we are expecting a baby boy in february 2020 so we are super excited about that."its her first clean pregnancy."just being able to be there and be present and experience the joy of pregnancy is amazing."and their kids, parents, sisters brothers keep pushing forward -- and sharing their story."his brother, he's been clean for over a year now. he just graduated from college." "beat the cycle."it's become an amazing family experience too. just as ashley said. recovery is family too.>> ashley grippando was also accepted into a registered nursing program, which she plans to begin after her baby boy is born. tonight -- police are whoever may louis native in mississippi.louis native in whoever may police are begin after her program, which into a registered grippando was said. recovery is just as ashley said. recovery is family too.>> ashley also accepted nursing program, which she plans to begin after her baby boy is