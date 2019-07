Speech to Text for REID FULL PADS DAY ONE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good day guys worked their tails off, appreciated the effort and got a lot of reps in so, but i thought the guys worked hard and challenged each other we keep that up, we keep that pace up we keep sharpening up with the plays on both sides we'll be better.'')