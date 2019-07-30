Speech to Text for A cool summer day for Tuesday then rain chances move in

wx) <<we are waking up on a more comfortable note this tuesday morning with dew points in the 60s and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. we could see some patchy fog once again develop this morning so allow extra travel time and slow down if you do encounter low visibility. we'll see some sunshine late morning before clouds increase in the afternoon with slightly cooler summer temperatures. highs expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. a potentially active week of weather is ahead with slight to scattered rain chances in the forecast wednesday through the weekend as a series of disturbances push through. right now it appears no day will be a washout but some rain is possible each day. highs throughout the week will be near average in the lower to middle 80s.>>