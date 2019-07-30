Speech to Text for Sammy Watkins ready to help lead offense

up against each other... including wide receiver sammy watkins... this is his second year with the kansas city chiefs.... it was a up and down year for the sixth-year man... but that's because he only played in 9 games in 2018... he did rack up more than 500 yards and three touchdowns for the chiefs last season... and says he's coming into 2019 healthy and ready to contribute... <<(sot, sammy watkins: "i think i had one of the best off-seasons with the training staff and the weight room guys. i just kind of trusted them with my all and all my workouts and i'm thankful that i did that because now i can just run around and not think about anything or any body issues or injuries.")watkins begins year 2 in kansas city with expectations high for an already explosive offense... and if watkins is healthy... and now that he's been around the offense more...he believes he can play a bigger role in the offense...(sot, sammy watkins: "i think just being in the right place with pat and focus on the little details and not the big things like routes or anything like that and line-up, assignments and all of us being unselfish and trying to win.")(sot, andy reid: "i think sammy knows what to expect and i think that's a big thing at that position cause you put so many miles in out here. if you're not used to it, it all of a sudden jumps on you and you go where did this come from. he's coming in in great shape and he just wants to do everything now. his body feels better." ) and while watkins gets comfortable with the offense... he's also making himself uncomfortable by being an outspoken leader...(sot, sammy watkins: "it's been uncomfortable i think good. it just helps me be myself and express myself more. you know mecole, that's a guy that i'm trying to help out and other guys and i think it helps me be that leader. i can't be that leader and go out there talking and then go mess up, so i think it's a good thing to be a leader.")>> watkins also mentioned that during the offseason he worked with a trainer on his footwork... a trainer that also worked with tyreek hill away and outside of the team...