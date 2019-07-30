Speech to Text for Agency picnic 2019

the people of the small town of agency enjoying their biggest event of the year this weekend. a car show wrapping up a weekend full of food vendors and fun events for the city including a tractor pull, and a baby contest. those behind the event say it's a staple full of history in town and they want to make sure it's preserved. (scott sutton) "the community center is really important to agency, i mean there a museum on the second floor, there's city hall on the second floor. it's just an important part in history i mean it was the old school in here agency and it's just an important part of history that we'd like to keep here." every year, the proceeds from this fundraiser go the upkeep of the community center