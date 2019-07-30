Clear

Clark brings new attitude to the Chiefs defense

Clark brings new attitude to the Chiefs defense

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 12:32 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Clark brings new attitude to the Chiefs defense

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chiefs season ended in the afc championship game...the organization decided to make a lot of changes on the defensive side of the and one of the biggest moves frank clark...the chiefs after seattle...book-end a with chris there's a lot of how this defense this season... going against one of the best league will pay group... practice...the chiefs went 11-on-11 with the units... practice clark the defense got the best of the offense... reporting from missouri western university...chris roush... the chiefs
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
We'll see some sunshine late morning before clouds increase in the afternoon with slightly cooler summer temperatures. Highs expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events