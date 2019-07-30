Speech to Text for STEALING THE COOL PKG

Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and cooling company has recently seen a boom in business. but the owner says its not from the heat.. kq2s dane hawkins explains who is stealing the heat. anderson has heating and cooling since 1990.. ááquick nat anderson opening gateááand when he comes into work, he expects a busy day..but lately , he says he's been busy for the wrong reason..[mike anderson]you've got people who don't want to work for a living that find it an easy way to make a few bucks by selling people's air conditioners. we have probably personally in the last three weeks have changed and bid for the insurance companies probably about 17 units. and police say when people steal ac units, they're looking to make a quick buck[sergeant brad kerns, sjpd financial crimes] when the price of copper goes up you start to see a lot more theft a lot of times people are going into steal copper out of your ac unitleaving people like andersons customers stuck in the heat [mike anderson] you hate to see all these people losing an air conditioner living without air conditioning because of thievery, it's not rightso police have been encouraging people amp up their ac security..strong sturdy gated fences around their air conditioning unitsand surveillance helps tooany time you can use that it helps us to get those images out to other department members because a lot of time they are repeat offenders..so your neighbor doesn't end up being next..nobody should be stolen from and leaving people without air conditioning an people who cant afford it, i mean that's terribledane hawkins kq2 news anderson says the stolen units cost anywhere from 3-thousand to 8-thousand dollars to replace.