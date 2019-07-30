Speech to Text for Chiefs' Spagnuolo brings new intensity to defense

is chaning the defense from a 3-4 scheme to a 4-3... but it's a lot more than that... and it's going to be a learning curver... for everyone... <<(sot, steve spagnuolo: "we're really hell-bent on just fundamentals, technique, the little things. they're probably tired of me saying the little things, but that's okay.")the chiefs made several offseason moves to boost the unit...with the new and old faces all embracing the new look chiefs...(sot, reggie ragland: "just keep asking questions and keep harpening on me to understand it.")(sot, frank clark: "spags is a legendary coach and he came in. he threw everything at us in the spring. he put the whole script out there and put it into our hands as the players and really invest our time into learning the playbook.")(sot, chris jones: "it's different. it's very different, but it's a good different. i feel like the sky is the limit for us. we have a lot of depth. we have a lot of guys that can make plays. we've got a lot of hidden talent that people don't know about. it's going to be very special, once they get the opportunity.")and jones himself...is getting his first few opportunities to work in the new system..after missing otas and mini camp...(sot, steve spagnuolo: "chris is a little bit behind. he'd tell you the same thing, but i'll tell you what, i saw him the other night. we have a 9:35 staff meeting with coach reid and after that meeting, he grabbed coach daly to get some extra and that tells me he's a prideful guy and wants to learn it.")will this defense be in top shape by week 1... that's the plan...but spagnuolo doesn't know how aggressive and ambitious it'll be out of the gate..(sot, steve spagnulo: "i've been through this first year thing a number of times, sometimes it's gone really good and sometimes it hasn't gone so good. it's going to be dictated by what the guys can do. i do believe that as you approach this thing, you better make sure that they're not thinking and they're playing.")>> one more tidbit from spagnuolo today... we've seen cornerback kendall fuller lining up in the slot a lot during the first few days of camp.. and spagnuolo says to keep expecting that as it's a natural fit... reporting live from missouri western.. chris roush... kq2 news... that's a look at sports... we'll be