htm 1 july 23

continue.>> this morning st. joseph police are searching for a suspect after a midtown shooting. a man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries yesterday afternoon. police say they got a shots fired call around 1 o'clock on the 15-hundred block of felix street. after discovering the victim -- police surrounded a duplex, waiting for a suspect, whom they thought was inside. three hours later -- police obstained a search warrant and entered the home to find no suspect inside. while the suspect was not found, police say they know who they're looking for. ((commander eric protzman, sjpd) just the one suspect is allwe are looking for, we know exactly who it is so it's just going to take us time to locate him and get that person into custody)commander protzman says there are no other people of interest in the investigation.police say if you know anything about the shooting or the person they are looking for, call the tips hotline at 238-tips new information on the body discovered in the missouri river in atchison over the weekend -- these photos were released by atchison kansas police in attempt to identify the body. authorities say the person recovered is a white male with an age estimated to be in his 40s. the tattoo of a grim reaper and the name donald is located on his right shoulder,in the bicep area. the other tattoo of a dagger is on his left inner forearm. if anyon can help identify this person call atchison police call 913-367-4323. police are waiting on autopsy reports to determine cause of death. in chillicother, police are investigating a crash that investigators say involved a drunk driver going 100-miles per hour with two small kids in the car... chillicothe police say the driver was thrown from the car after rolling it. the driver is in critical condition -- but neither child is injured. police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but the children were properly restrained. the crash happened on 100 block of business-36. the case has been handed over to a prosecuting attorney. historians say to know who we are today, we need to understand who we were. that's part of the celebration of local history week, which is this week for st. joseph. it's kicked off with the storied history of the annexation of southside st. joseph 120 years ago --. kq2's alan van zandt has more. <<(alan van zandt reporting) there was plenty of southside pride circa 1889 when it a booming kinda place.(sot: kim schutte, friends of st. joseph: "they were making a lot of money.there were a lot of immigrants bringing a lot of different cultures down there. "and that's part of why the city of st. joseph wanted to annex the southern community. city leaders saw dollar signs and made some offers in return. (sot: schutte: "for the south side, they were promised police, better roads, fire service, education.")some promises were kept, others not. but the story of the annexation of southside was the first presentation at the downtown library in celebration of local history week.experts say it was an era of st. joseph excellence when the population ballooned to more than 100,000.(sot: schutte: "this is when st. joseph was making huge amounts of money, there was population growth. all of our great buildings were being built at the time.") some might find it ironic that nearly 120 years after the annexing of southside, that the more things change, the more things stay the same. (sot: schutte: "took a straight party line. they said nasty things about each other. the elections were all and calling each other names. there it was rich versus long lasting trait that runs deep inside those southside today.(sot: "they're very proud of that southside pride this in people doing things their own way.")>> presentations of other aspects of st. joseph's history will continue throughout the week. thursday will be a walking tour of mount mora cemetery where organizers say people will learn more about those who made st. joseph --fun. if you arent a fan of our recent temperatures, bode ice arena in st. joseph is back up to the public after being remodeled. the arena usually closes every may for a couple of months to allow the ice rink to defrost. but this year -- parks and recreation replaced the rink's heating and cooling unit to help improve evaporation inside the arena. the ceiling was also replaced during the remodel. (sot julie noel st. joseph parks and rec: "you won't notice a change in the temperature. the evaporator will really help us to maintain that feeling so that it doesn't get damaged in anyway by the water that accumulates on it.") the improvements were made possible through the george bode, jr. trust fund... you can find a link to the rink's hours and events on our website kq2 dot com. math and baseball have gone together for years... but many say it's only been in the last decade or so that people have fully embraced it. kq2's chris roush explains how a teenager's love for analytics has led the st. joseph mustangs to more success: <<(nat sound: "he's a pitcher actually, but he bats, too.") (nat sound: crack of the bat) (nat sound: crack of the bat) (nat sound: ball hitting glove) in most dugouts...you'll find assistantsjotting down notes for the latter portion of the game...(nat sound: "pitcher) but for the st. joseph mustangs...the notes are used for a bigger purpose...(sot, preston bailey: "when trevor has stats from last year, the ways these guys are approaching their hitting and we set up how we're going to attack a hitter based on what trevor tells us.")trevor madison...just 17 years-old... and making a huge impact...by using analytcs...(nat sound: "still have a good chance to take the lead.")madison's facination with numbers and baseball started after seeing the movie ball...(sot, trevor madison: "statistics were in baseball before that, but that really kind of unlocked the door for the general fan to understand the analytics part of it and sabremetrics was kind of all about.")and for the last two years..madison's taken his talents and created an algorhythm to prepare the mustangs for every game...(nat sound: how many times that they're going to swing, like swinging percentage, so we can see on 3-0.")(sot, johnny coy: "you can play around with the lineup a little bit and see what lineup you can put up there and get the most amount of runs.")madison's system gives lineup projections... (nat sound: bat hitting ball) pitching performances....and in-game situations...(sot, preston bailey: "the game is changing and i think for the better and to have mind is going that way is very beneficial for the program.") (nat sound: sit down)(sot, trevor madison: it's definitely really nice that everyone around here has had a really good grasp of it and accepting it.")chris roushkq2 news...>> besides helping out the mustangs, madison recently finishec 5th in a national database competiton.