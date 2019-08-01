Clear

NATIONAL BREASFEEDING AWARENESS MONTH

LA'SHERRIE TYES HERE TO TALK ABOUT NATIONAL BREASFEEDING AWARENESS MONTH

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 7:13 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 7:13 AM
Posted By: Curtis Couldry

Speech to Text for NATIONAL BREASFEEDING AWARENESS MONTH

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

joseph celebrate salute the morning.watching kq2's it's --...very unusual decided to greet attendant airlines flight southwest coming up... one monthbreasfeeding here to talk joining is now joining is now is la'sherrie tyes here to talk about national breasfeeding awareness month coming up... one
Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
***A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area Viewing Area through Saturday morning as we're expecting rounds of moderate to heavy rain over the next 48 hours. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches will be possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events