Saint Joseph Scattered Clouds 83° Hi: 85° Lo: 65° Feels Like: 86° More Weather Maryville Broken Clouds 82° Hi: 82° Lo: 63° Feels Like: 86° More Weather Savannah Scattered Clouds 83° Hi: 83° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 86° More Weather Cameron Broken Clouds 81° Hi: 84° Lo: 63° Feels Like: 84° More Weather Fairfax Scattered Clouds 81° Hi: 84° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 85° More Weather

***A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area Viewing Area through Saturday morning as we're expecting rounds of moderate to heavy rain over the next 48 hours. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches will be possible.