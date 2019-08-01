Speech to Text for Voters to decide tax levy increase for Savannah School District

are on the line for the savannah school district. and in just days -- a definitive answer -- from the ballot box. good evening, i'm madeline mcclain. the savannah school board is asking voters to support a 69 cent tax increase. called proposition gold on the august ballot -- the money will go to repairs, car pool lanes, and facility upgrades.. for example-- at savannah high school the school board wants to add- on so that sports and arts have separate spaces. and then fixes to drainage problems cracking the foundation of minnie cline. in total the tax would raise 18 million for the district. but what would it cost you? if your home's assessed value is 100 grand -- then 130 bucks per year. supporters of prop gold-- say this... is personal. (my son eddie is 5, he'll be starting kindergarten in a couple of weeks and he's just really excited and my daughter is one and she'll be there in just a few years to me it's personal for my kids, but its also personal for my pocketbook. we own property here, we own our businesses here, and we are all in for savannah and andrew county.) supporters of the tax increase are holding a pep rally at savannah high school tonight