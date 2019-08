Speech to Text for NUTRITION CENTER OPEN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vegitables, bread, fruit, and dairy..fresh produced it hasnt been.. [donna wilson] food pantry it's a for a new tammy: this is down hereis up....ready.. [donna wilson] at this as a way to of the community in most needed easily accessedpeople dont have transportation and be late or