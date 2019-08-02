Clear
CHIEFS SURPRISE SUPERFAN

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 8:01 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 8:01 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Mostly sunny & dry conditions will return by Sunday into next week. High temperatures will be back up to near average in the middle 80s. We only have a very slight chance of rain right now for Tuesday but not looking to be much.
