Speech to Text for Chiefs family fun day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while the kansas city chiefs were working on the practice fieldst today.. thousands of people went to camp for some good ole fashioned fun. family fun day at training camp happened earlier today... kq2's colton cichoracki has a look at some of this year's fun. <<áánats go chiefsááthe biggest chiefs fans start at a young age...connor glasfort: "i'm 11 and i've liked the chiefs since i was a kid." connor and his family coming all the way from for chiefs training camp autographs, going to the funhouse."thousands of packed missouri western for family fun day face obstacle courses pictures with kc wolf was filled with fun a lot of patrick mahomes fans...connor glasfort: "he's so cool and like the best." kids: "he's the bestest quarterback riggs: "he throws the no look pass and is awesome."sophie riggs: "i want to marry him." with plenty of love for the m-v-p, chiefs fans know this year is going to be different. luna salas montero: "this time the patriots are not going to get in our way."luna salas montero: "just cause tom brady got us this year he's not going to get us next year." reporting in st. joseph chiefsáácolton cichoracki kq2 news.>> missouri western staff estimates that nearly 75 hundred people attended this year's family fun day... players hit the fields once again tomorrow morning at 8:15 for practice...