Speech to Text for Chiefs' success rides with Mahomes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kansas city.. and the chiefs continued training camp here in st. joseph this morning out at missouri western... and the question on fans' mind is... how good will the offense be in 2019... well, the answer to that rests with reigning league mvp... (sot, darwin thompson: "it's a real life jug machine that's patrick mahomes.")(nat sound) the kansas city chiefs find themselves lined up to be a super bowl contending team for years to come...all because of patrick mahomes..(sot, andy reid: "he knows it's a huge challenge second year. it's a these great the national football had the opportunity to study it and the offense for that matter.")this time last year at training mahomes was 1st year as a andy reid and now..build on a nearly impossible 50 touchdowns and (sot, patrick "whenever you're any rookie, first-year or any other put on your plate and coach reid doesn't baby you into it. he gives you everything and at you.")the question looms... can mahomes be even better this season...with the likes of tyreek hill, travis kelce, and sammy watkins all healthy.. watkins: "pat, first year, did all those crazy numbers and a lot of guys have broken so many records and i think the same thing can continue to happen.")<<and the chiefs gave mahomes a few more weapons this year...rookie draft picks mecole hardman...and darwin thompson..while also moving tremon smith voer to the the running back position this week...(sot, tremon smith: "a lot of speed, you know, me, tyreek, mecole, d- will.. it's going to be a lot of speed and hopefully a lot of touchdowns.")and in this offense...with mahomes at quarterback..there is no such thing as a dead play...(sot, sammy watkins: "for us, we are the home run team. we can throw deep and all these throughoubreds and if we can master the short yardage and win on our quick routes, we can possibly be unstoppable.") (sot, patrick we say in this offense, is always stay running, there's never a dead route. there's never a route that chance to get the and while the quarterback