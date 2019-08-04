Speech to Text for Chiefs move Tremon Smith to running back

a new running back... but not a new member of the team... as head coach andy reid moved cornerback tremon smith to the other side of the football... smith, a former all-state quarterback in high school... was drafted last year by the chiefs as a cornerback, the position he switched to at central arkansas... but now he's returning to his roots... <<(sot, tremon smith: "it was actually brought up last year midway through the season, doing some good kick returns and he brought it upjust some packages, so it's been brought up and it didn't just happen over night.")the kansas city chiefs offense just got a little bit faster...with 2nd-year man tremon smith coming over from his original cornerback position...(sot, tremon smith: "just a lot of speed. me, tyreek, mecole, d-will. it's just going to be a lot of speed around the offensive side and hopefully a lot of touchdowns. andy reid's system, he's going to find me some chances and get you open.")we saw our first glimpse of smith on the offensive side of the ball during wednesday's practice... (sot, andy reid: "he actually did a good job with some of the stuff. he's going to have to get the verbiage down, but today was a good starter - fundamentally, it was a good start for him.")smith will continue to get chances to prove he can contribute...and he's excited to show his talents on the offensive side of the ball...(sot, tremon smith: "i'm excited because you have to be excited to catch the ball from the mvp. it's just going to be way too much excitement. i haven't scored since my senior year of college, so look out for that as well.")>> the chiefs actually used smith on offense once last season... on scout team. ahead of a matchup with the baltimore ravens, the chiefs asked smith to mimic ravens quarterback lamar jackson. reporting live from missouri western state university... chris roush... kq2 sports... checking on the royals from earlier this