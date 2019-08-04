Clear

Rain returns to forecast

Rain returns to forecast

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 7:33 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2019 7:33 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
The first weekend of August saw some extremely nice weather but unfortunately the weather will begin to change heading into the work week with rain chances returning to the forecast.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events