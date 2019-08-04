Clear

Eric B presser

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 9:22 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2019 9:22 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
The first weekend of August saw some extremely nice weather but unfortunately the weather will begin to change heading into the work week with rain chances returning to the forecast.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events