Speech to Text for Meet the Chiefs' famous Cookie Lady

a savannah woman is known to many in the chiefs organization as the famous cookie lady. so how did that come about? kq2's vanessa alonso met up with her at chiefs training camp to see how she lives up to that name through both the fans and players. <<nats:"it's the cookie lady." that's name susie boyer has lived up to with the the kansas city chiefs for the last 25 years. every season at both chiefs training camp and at the home games at arrowhead, boyer and her team spend hours making homemade cookies to give out the players and staff. and it's all thanks to a former chief. susie boyer/"the cookie lady": "we were the first ones to tailgate at nebraska furniture mart. we had everything but dessert. dante hall. he said to me why don't make me some cookies. boom. the rest is history." from peanut butter to the snickerdoodle to the classic chocolate chip...every player has a special one. of course...the best reward is to see chiefs players both past and present have a bite then a smile. boyer: "it's all worth it or i wouldn't do it. it's all worth it." danielle and sean garneau/susie's friends: "it's cool. it's a cool thing to watch. they yell to her. it's like a fan club." boyer says it's the support of family and friends that helps keeps her momentum going. for them, she's the true loyal chiefs fan to look up to. makenzie beaver/susie's helper: "we help her all the time. she means a lot to us. we make her happy and smile." ethan hall/susie's helper: "she's the sweetest person i've ever met. i'm glad i met her." blake deal/susie's friend:"she's someone i've always looked up to and one of the strongest ladies i've ever met in my life. whatever we can do to help her, that's what it's about." she also has a message to all you chiefs fans out there.boyer: "they take it and move to the next game and the next game and then the big one. we want the trophy here. we want the superbowl. i love all these guys and we just want to say go chiefs!" reporting from st. joseph...i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> boyer added she's already planning to make a very special victory batch of cookies if the chiefs do make it all the way to the superbowl this upcoming season. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<monday will