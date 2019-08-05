Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
TRUMP:OUR NATION MUST CONDEMN WHITE SUPREMACY
Posted: Aug 5, 2019 10:17 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: Andy House
Saint Joseph
Clear
83°
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
81°
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
80°
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
81°
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
82°
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Monday will see a warmer day with temperatures getting to near 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Late in the day clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the area. Overnight Monday into Tuesday is when thunderstorms are possible.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Man taken into custody following shooting outside bar in Atchison, Kansas
Police identify person killed in Friday's two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph
UPDATE: 1 person dead, at least 4 others injured in crash on south 6th Street
Vacant home catches fire in south St. Joseph Monday morning
Court records: Wykert told inmates he killed Leah Dawson
UPDATE: Northside fire damages two homes
Artists behind new Southside mural aim to showcase pride
What we know about the shooting in Dayton, Ohio
9 dead, 26 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio
Savannah woman bakes cookies for Chiefs players for 25th year
Community Events