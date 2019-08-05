Speech to Text for 9th and Patee Crash

the crash happened at ninth and patee just south of downtown that's where kq2's brooke anderson is live from with what we know so far, brooke... thanks -- we know a child -- whose exact age hasn't yet been released -- has been transported to mosaic for severe injuries following the accident this morning. police say they believe the cause was careless driving...but continue to investigate... <<a child, severely injured...after police say a truck collided with a minivan...sending it crashing into a nearby building."the minivan was occupied by at least three passengers, maybe four - we're still working that out. unfortunately, one of those is a very young child that's severely injured in this crash."you can see the aftermath of the crash here officers say a man in the maroon truck was driving carelessly at south 9th and patee streets around 9:30 monday morning investigation so far indicates that that vehicle - and according to witness statements - that vehicle ran the intersection that you see here behind me and struck that minivan in the side."the driver of the truck then attempted to flee the crash on foot, but was taken into custody a short time later. police say he was a male in his late 30's."he has also been transported for medical attention, but he is in custody."further investigation will look into whether alcohol or drugs played a part in the crash...according to police. "the crash investigating team will continue to conduct their investigation. they'll be doing a reconstruction of the accident, and we'll go from there as far as what charges will be submitted to the prosecutor."we're told there may have been more children in the van...police say each passenger was transported to the hospital. "the indication is that the injuries are very serious at this point.">> i spoke with captain wilson and so far there have been no new updates in regards to the child's condition. but count on kq2 to continue following the story...and bringing you the latest information as it becomes available. reporting in st. joseph, brooke anderson. kq2