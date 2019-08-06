Clear

Quiet weather for Tuesday before rain chances pick up

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 7:43 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 7:43 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we're waking up to cloudy skies and misty conditions this tuesday morning. we'll see a mix of sun & clouds for you tuesday with near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. daily scattered rain chances are in the forecast for the second half of the work week. not expecting each day to be a washout but there is the chance for at least some rain each day. temperatures the rest of the week into the weekend will be a bit cooler & below average in the lower to middle 80s. should see mostly sunny skies by the weekend with just a very slight chance of rain before our weather once again picks up on monday. >>
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for your Tuesday with near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Daily scattered rain chances are in the forecast for the second half of the work week.
