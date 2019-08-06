Speech to Text for Soles for Christ shoe giveaway provides over 1,200 shoes to kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hometown this morning. a st. josephh organization is making sure all kids start the school year off on the right foot. kq2's vanessa alonso was at the "soles for christ" shoe giveaway and shares why just a pair of shoes can change a child's start to the year... <<lines were long at the afl- cio community services building monday morning as families gathered for children to receive a new pair of shoes for free. this has been the main purpose behind st. joseph's "soles for christ" shoe giveaway program. the program was brought to st. joseph by connie newton and her husband ken 17 years ago to make sure kids had something new to start the school year.connie newton/soles for christ: "in giving a child a new pair of shoes, we're hoping to boost their self esteem and make them feel good. we also like to help the parents financially that can't afford a good pair of shoes. it's a program needed here in our community." joy schiefelbein has been taking her grandchildren to get shoes at the giveaway for the last two years. she told us the program has been a big help for her. joy schiefelbein/gran dmother:"it means a lot. shoes have gotten so expensive for the kids. they love coming here. we wait in long lines, but they enjoy it. as you can see they have happy faces." over the years, the program has grown from giving away 200 pairs of shoes to now over 12- hundred. it's all thanks to very generous donations and the help of countless volunteers.connie newton/soles for christ: "it's very rewarding. i think that's why our volunteers come back every year. to see the happy faces of the kids. 99-percent of the kids leave here very happy." for the families, this group is a true blessing for them. joy schiefelbein/gran dmother:"the volunteers are great. friendly and helpful. it's a great program. it helps a lot of people."reporting in st. joseph...i'm vanessa alonso