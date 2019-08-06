Speech to Text for FEMA shares repair, rebuilding advice in Savannah

fema is still in our area offering assistance to flood victims, we went to savannah to see how they're helping. <<ron johnson reportingright now in this savannah hardware store, there's more to offer than just home improvement supplies.[angela byrd] we have a team that's here to provide information to customers who come to the ware's home center. fema is here to offer advice for homeowners as the region continues to deal with the aftermath of this year's flooding. [byrd] we have a specialist to speak on hazard mitigation, a specialist from disaster survivor assistance we also have two specialists that can speak on our flood insurance program. officials said they want to make sure area flood victims are aware of all the options available to them., as well as register those who qualify for their assistance [juanita miller] if your home was damaged, i will be here to register you for disaster assistance officials said they don't want homeowners' insurance policies to get in the way. [miller] whether you have insurance or not we can help you. in addition to knowing how to get help they also want homeowners to be in the best position possible to lessen future damage should waters rise again. [william owens] you can't stop a tornado or disaster anything but you can minimize the damages that you assess on your home. my main function is to help you build back stronger and safer.last but not least, officials recommended flood insurance for additional protection. [michelle stringfield] everybody needs flood insurance, everybody's in a flood zone. whether you're in a high-risk zone or a low-risk zone. it's very important that you have flood insurance.fema officials hope to give out as much information as they can, in the short time they're here [byrd] they're only here for a limited time ron johnson kq2 news>> fema will be at the ware's home center in