Speech to Text for Lafayette junior commits to Oklahoma

two more seasons of high school baseball...but he already knows where he's heading for (sot, brayden luikart: "oklahoma has always been my number one.")the lafayette junior committed to the big 12, power 5 school last month...(sot, brayden luikart: "learned that oklahoma was recruiting me, i kind of lost it a little bit and it was pretty cool. we were actually playing in a tournament in norman playing baseball down there and i feel like that's when they wanted to pull the trigger.")coming off a stellar sophomore performance for the irish... finishing with a 443 batting average three home runs, all while striking out just three times all year...but he's not just an outfielder...(sot, braydek luikart: "one of my decisions would be to become a two-way player because that's really what i wanted to do and the schools that recruited me were all two-ways and that's awesome cause that's what i wanted to do.")the oklahoma- bound outfielder and pitcher still will play two more years of baseball in st. joseph... and it gives him time to improve..(sot, brayden luikart: "just developing and growing into my body. i think getting older will help me mature a bit. i know i still have a lot to work on the baseball field and off the field, but i feel as if i get older, it will come into play.")and he can focus on those skills...with his commitment to oklahoma already done..(sot, brayden luikart: "there's always that weight on your shoulders to get committed and you need to rush into it, but i just let it play and and played baseball.") chris roushkq2 sports...>> luikart was named to the class 4