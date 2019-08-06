Clear
Officer-Involved Shooting Ayrlawn Dr.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

news at six.) developing tonight -- an officer involved shooting in south st. joseph. thanks for joining, i'm alan van zandt. the suspect was wanted for felonies.... kq2's brooke anderson is in the southised where the investigators are working the crime scene, brooke what is the latest... active crime scene street crimes and drug strike force working together - apprehend subject wanted on felonies known to be armed. shots fired by officers - unclear if it was both police and deputies subjects are detained - could be up to 4one suspect was transported to mosaic with injuries - stable conditionsheriff puett says the investigation could last throughout the night... (sot there was an incident where a weapon was produced, shots were fired, were conducting an investigation at this time, we've asked out partners at highway patrol to assist in the investigation.)mshp has taken over the investigation....were told details will be released to us over the coming days regarding the suspects involved count kn kq2 to keep you updated with the latest
We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for your Tuesday with near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. More clouds move in tonight across the area and our rain and thunderstorm chances start to increase.
