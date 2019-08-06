Clear

ROYALS SNAP SKID

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

coast where the royals are playing the red sox.... it's the fourth inning boston is up one nothing...jorge solier is at the plate for the royals... and he crushes this ball 412 feet over the green monster... thats a two run homer...and the royals take the lead====== and to the sixth...royals have a four one lead..its solier up to bat again... and he likes the green monster..as that one is also a goner... the royals snap their seven game losing streak...winning tonight 6-2..
We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for your Tuesday with near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. More clouds move in tonight across the area and our rain and thunderstorm chances start to increase.
