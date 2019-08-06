Speech to Text for ROYALS SNAP SKID

coast where the royals are playing the red sox.... it's the fourth inning boston is up one nothing...jorge solier is at the plate for the royals... and he crushes this ball 412 feet over the green monster... thats a two run homer...and the royals take the lead====== and to the sixth...royals have a four one lead..its solier up to bat again... and he likes the green monster..as that one is also a goner... the royals snap their seven game losing streak...winning tonight 6-2..