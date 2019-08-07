Speech to Text for SYMPOSIUM GIVES POWER OF CHOICE TO NEW SJSD TEACHERS

august 6th. the start of august means back to school -- and time for students and teachers to prepare for the school year. yesterday, the st. joseph school district held a symposium for its new staff. kq2's ron johnson was there this morning to see how the event helps teachers and students <<ron johnson reportingteachers taking the role of students lau] this year we have a little over 100 teachersthe st. joseph school district is welcoming 107 new teachers to its schools this year, by teaching them what they need to know to work in the district.while the information they're learning is pretty standard, the way they're learning it is changing [nancy kirby] teachers are getting some voice and choice in their professional development to start the school year. instructors wanted teachers to have a more active role in how they learn the information, they admit it can be a lot to take in. [kirby] it's very overwhelming teachers are learning everything from basic information to which curriculum they want to use this year, and they say having that choice in what they learn makes the process more impactful[morgan dittemore] we've had a choice of two things to learn about in the afternoon and two things to learn about in the morning. instructors of this symposium said teacher input is critical, they want the teachers to take away as much as they can from the experience...[kirby] we really fine tune our process, we ask teachers all the time what did you like? what did you dislike? what would you change? ...in hopes teachers can kind of learning in their own classrooms. getting the kids more engaged, getting them learning. giving them as many things as they can so they can really get a best grasp of can really do the bast they can. great experience ron johnson kq2 news>> the first day of classes for the district is set for august