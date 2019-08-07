Speech to Text for Officer Shooting Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- the highway patrol releasing today an update on the suspect's condition...they tell us he is in critical, but stable condition tonight. he was shot yesterday afternoon around 2:30 at a home in the 1-thousand block of riverview drive officers say the st. joseph police department's street crimes unit and buchanan county sheriff's drug strike force were looking for a subject wanted on two felony warrants, who was known to be armed. troopers say when officers arrived, the suspect pulled out a weapon...and shots were fired.... the suspect was hit, and was transported to mosaic...where, again, we're told he's in critical condition tonight. troopers say the investigation is still ongoing... (sot "there's going to be interviews to be conducted um you know, different evidence to still be collected, logged and things like that. so, our investigators are just working hard on making sure that they dot all the i's, cross all the t's and, you know, make sure that it's a thorough, complete investigation. and as you know, that takes time.") sgt. angle added today that the investigation will be sent to the buchanan county prosecutor's office for review and consideration of formal charges... the suspect's identity has not yet been released count on kq2 to bring you the latest details on this story as it continues to develop... reporting in studio, brooke anderson, kq2 news.