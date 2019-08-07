Speech to Text for Volunteers raise money to help children in the hospital focus on fun, ease fears

a group of volunteers raised thousands of dollars to help make young patients at mosaic feel better... it was a celebration today for those fundraising efforts. the $11,500 gift will be used to purchase coloring books, stuffed animals and games to for a delivery cart at mosaic. staff say the free items for the young patients puts smiles on faces and soothe fears by keeping them busy. kohls donates cash based on how many hours employees spend volunteering. (shannon homeyer, mosaic exec. assistant for advocacy: "through the 15 volunteers that we've had we've raised 11,500 which supports our procedure pals which is a stuffed animal to give to each kid that comes into the hospital as well as all of the coloring books, books toys. it will actually fund it full for one year. ) 15 volunteers donated their time -- and as a thank you mosaic threw them a pizza party.