Teachers get free supplies from non for profit store

the first day of school in the st. joseph school district is now just nine days away. in the meantime, teachers are getting some help in getting their classrooms ready for the students. kq2's vanessa alonso has the story. <<it was a busy tuesday morning for teachers at the st. joseph school district as they are shopping to get ready for the new school year ahead. but for many like veteran kindergarten teacher katie king, this is one of the fun parts of the journey. katie king/hosea kindergarten teacher: "for this to be possible for the teacher to come and shop. it's an amazing resource for everyone." this shopping day is all thanks to "crayons to computers." it is a non-for-profit organization owned by the district that houses a variety of school supplies that teachers can stop by and get anytime during the year for free. for first year teacher, brooke moran this resource is a big help as they teach and encourage kids to grow and learn.brooke moran/mark twain first grade teacher: "i need to get all the supplies i can get. there is such a wide variety of things here i'm really excited to see what's in here." but it's not just pens, glue or notebooks teachers can collect. there's also toys even holiday decorations for them to collect and help brighten up their classroom, but also give the students a little bit of fun.katie king/hosea kindergarten teacher: "there's little things that they can make for parties or holidays and take them home to parents, families or whatever." brooke moran/mark grade teacher: "hopefully i can come here once a month to restock to help spice up the classroom a little bit. i'm excited.' for all st. joseph teachers, this is first steps to a successful brooke moran/mark grade teacher: "there's so much useful things in this little place. i honestly feel so lucky to be able to come here and get stuff for my classroom." katie king/hosea kindergarten teacher: "it is an amazing benefit to me, to teachers and our students. it doesn't have to come out of our pockets or local businesses. it's amazing." reporting in st. joseph...i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> crayons to computers is always open to donations.if you would like to help...you can call (816)