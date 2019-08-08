Speech to Text for Chiefs defense ready for action Saturday

the opponent might be cincinnati on saturday night at arrowhead stadium... but this week 1 preseason game is more about learning what the chiefs will have on the defensive side of the ball... but for defensive coordinator steve spagnuolo it's not about what each player can do... <<(sot, steve spagnuolo: "i'm really looking for more how cohesive a unit we can be. with that comes effort and tackling, like i talked about, to me communications and working together as a unit, communicating back end to front end, that's as important as anything. if we don't get that squared away in the first game, it's going to be a long season, so we don't want that.")while we probably won't see to much of the 1st string group saturday night against the bengals...it's still the first chance we will get to see how the defensive unit is adjusting to spagnuolo's new scheme...(sot, charvarius ward: "they're teaching us pretty well. we're learning the defense and everyone is learning their position and just trying to come together as a unit. be better than we were last year.")while charvarius ward is in his second year with the chiefs... saturday will be the first time we see the likes of juan thornhill, who continues to impress in traing camp...(sot, steve spagnuolo: "right now he's doing a little more thinking than he is just playing and that's because he's learning the system, but i'm hoping that the natural instincts come out when he has the scheme down pat.")>> chiefs have one more practice tomorrow before a day off friday ahead of saturday's game.. a few notable defensive players didn't practice today... linemen frank clark, alex okafor, and emmanuel ogbah all sat out today.. we should learn more about their timeline tomorrw after practice... reporting live from missouri western state university... chris roush... kq2 sports... the kansas city royals