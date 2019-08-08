Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Dustin Colquitt - it’s always game mode for us specialists
Posted: Aug 8, 2019 4:07 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 4:07 PM
Posted By: Andy House
Saint Joseph
Clear
86°
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
84°
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
86°
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
85°
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
86°
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Rain chances did not really ever pan out on Thursday and we were left with a pretty nice day across the area with plenty of sunshine. For the overnight, expect a few clouds and maybe some patchy fog. Lows tonight are going to be in the 60s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
St. Joseph man charged with possession of child pornography
Suspect shot during officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in critical condition
17-year-old charged after crashing car into Krug Pool building
Driver charged after fleeing from police causing crash in St. Joseph Monday
Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting that sends suspect to hospital
6,500 fans show up to Chiefs training camp despite morning rain
Police respond to crash, shooting in south St. Joseph
Two men seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Nodaway County
26-year-old man charged in connection to Friday's fatal crash in St. Joseph
Conception Abbey priests on list of alleged sexual abusers
Community Events