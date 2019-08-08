Speech to Text for Tip-A-Cop fundraiser brings in money for Special Olympics Missouri

serving the public -- police officers know that's the job when they sign up... but tonight -- police had to actually serve... the public. kq2's madeline mcclain tells us why the st. joseph police department was waiting tables at bandanas tonight. it's not everyday that you get to see a cop waiting tables.. and this father-daughter duo had a blast supporting them. "it raises money for a great organization that's what my daughter has been a part of for several years.""look he's standing up."police officers kept aubrey thornton entertained as they worked for tips at bandanas the bearcat?"bearcat?""the big swat vehicle outside?" "i love that."and those tips go to young athletes like aubrey -- for the special olympics."my daughter just turned 18.""18" "you graduated didn't you?""i graduated.""look at the guy standing up there."law enforcement officers say moonlighting as servers -- isn't a bad gig when you see what its for."officer kneib: "" 16,000 missourians participate in the special olympics each year it doesn't cost them a dime... "it means the world to us. everybody we know appreciates it."reporting in st. joseph madeline mcclain kq2 news. the event raised two- thousand dollars last year -- the police department plans to