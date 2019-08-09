Speech to Text for Girl fighting rare brain tumor gets major support from the Chiefs

a 10-year-old st. joseph girl who is battling with a rare brain tumor had the chance to forget about all that yesterday. kq2 news continues to follow the story of oak grove 5th grader whitney wells, and yesterday, she was the kansas city chiefs' number one fan at training camp. kq2's vanessa alonso was there for it all.... <<open nat sound: patrick mahomes introducing himself. it's every kid's dream to meet a famous athlete like the m-v-p himself chiefs quarterback patrick mahomes. that dream came true on thursday for whitney wells and her family. scott wells/whitney's father: "it's been awesome with all the support and the compassion from everybody. players coming to sign autographs and say hi and take pictures. it's very humbling." back in may, whitney's parents were given the news that she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor called d.i.p.g. the wells family spent most of their summer at st. jude children's hospital in memphis seeking treatment. the st. joseph community has been behind them every step of the way. scott wells/whitney's father: "it's just amazing. we don't even know what to say. thank you." tara wells/whitney's mother: "i just hope that that we can all look at this and work together to make our community an even better place." when the chiefs heard the news of whitney's fight, they invited the wells to come spend the day with them at training camp. they even got to meet with head coach andy reid and players travis kelce and sammy watkins. both mahomes and kelce wore whitney's bracelets to show their support.tara wells/whitney's mother: "clearly that illustrates those gentlemen have huge hearts. they certainly today expressed themselves being behind whitney as we continue this journey." for the wells family, whitney's fight has not only helped make their family stronger but also give them the will to continue the fight.tara wells/whitney's mother: "we just want her to feel like a normal kid. continue to do the things that she loves and to find new interests and new loves as we continue this difficult journey." reporting from st. joseph...i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> the wells family will be heading to cincinnati in two weeks for whitney's treatment. the facebook group "fight for whitney" has raised over 37-thousands dollars for the family -- you can find the link to the group on kq2 dot com.