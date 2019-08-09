Speech to Text for Nice weather for your Friday & to start the weekend

in springfield new jersey it was ground zero as the storm hit around 3. this is cell phone video from someone caught in the middle of the tornado. national weather service has labled it an e-f zero. while it wasn't incredibly strong it still packed winds of 70 miles per hour... (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to a few clouds and maybe some mist/patchy for this friday morning. temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. for your friday, we should see a mix of sun & clouds as high pressure moves in from the east. temperatures will likely be near average in the middle to upper 80s during the afternoon hours. on saturday, expect another dry day with mostly suny skies. temperatures and humidity will be higher too with winds picking up from the southeast. highs will be topping out in the upper 80s. saturday night through monday night feature our next rain chances in the forecast. temperatures are going to be a few degrees above average in the upper 80s to lower 90s. we'll be back to a dry and quiet weather pattern by midweek. temperatures will cool back down a bit to near average in the 80s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)