Speech to Text for PARENTS OF MURDERED CAMERON WOMEN FEARED FOR THEIR DAUGHTER'S SAFETY

today she got some extra support from the kansas city chiefs.it's just amazing: moment whitney wells met some (sot (music) from this is kq2 news at six.) nearly a week after charges were filed against the boyfriend of a murdered cameron woman, her family is speaking out. joining us i'm kq2's ron johnson spoke with the parents of leah dawson today and is here in the studio now with more, ron? that's right alan, dawson's family is still very emotional about the loss of their daughter as you can imagine, and even though they're calling the 2nd degree murder charge against kenneth wykert a step in the right direction they say they're still far from having as much closer as they would like. today i caught up with dawson's famly in cameron for the first time since the dekalb county prosecutors charged dawson's 49 year old boyfriend with murder in connection to their 23 year od daugter's death. they told me they had thier suspicions about wykert since day one. (travis eldredge) "i think in the begining when all this took place we felt in our hearts that he was guilty, i can say that now, we feel that this man did this to our daughter."(tonya eldredge) "if i can take one person off the streets that does things like this to people then i feel like i've done my part, it's just sad that it took my daughter losing her life to be able to do that." dawson's family shared many stories of wykert abusing leah. wykert was charged with assalt against dawson in 2017. we'll have more from the dawson family tonight at ten, for now in the studio ron johnosn