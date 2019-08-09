Clear

HEAVILY ARMED MAN ARRESTED AT MISSOURI WALMART CHARGED WITH MAKING TERRORIST THREAT

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 11:46 AM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 11:46 AM
Posted By: Andy House
Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
For your Friday, we should see a mix of sun & clouds as high pressure moves in from the east. Temperatures will likely be near average in the middle to upper 80s during the afternoon hours.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events