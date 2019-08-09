Clear

Salvation Army hands out hundreds of backpacks to kids

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 7:18 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

we're just days away from the first school bell ringing -- and if you're in need of school supplies, contact united way. last weekend -- the non-profit collect thousands of supplies from their "stuff the bus" school supply drive. then the salvation army handed out backpacks yesterday with those supplies in them. salvation army says they handed out 670 backpacks and have many left over. so, contact united way at
