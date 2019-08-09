Speech to Text for Salvation Army hands out hundreds of backpacks to kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're just days away from the first school bell ringing -- and if you're in need of school supplies, contact united way. last weekend -- the non-profit collect thousands of supplies from their "stuff the bus" school supply drive. then the salvation army handed out backpacks yesterday with those supplies in them. salvation army says they handed out 670 backpacks and have many left over. so, contact united way at