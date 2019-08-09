Speech to Text for How officer-involved shootings are investigated

st. joseph are still hesitant to release information about the officer-involved shooting earlier from this week.. good evening, i'm alan van zandt.and i'm madeline mcclain. on tuesday roger rickers of st. joseph was shot by a law enforcement officer -- they say he was a wanted felon -- and the shooting happened when they attempted to stop him. now several days later -- we have no new information-- so we reached out to ask why... <<officer-involved shootings are rare -- but they do happen. when officers shoot someone -- it falls on highway patrol to step in...that's what our officers are working on. that's the goal. investigate the witnesses, gather the evidence, so there's a perfectly you know so there's a crystal clear picture of what transpired out there."if agencies could investigate themselves -- it would be a bit like a rooster hen house so around here -- protocol requires a 3rd party to investigate. for instance if, buchanan county is involved or st. joseph pd is involved, that there is not, you know it's not biased. it's a third party. it's an independent investigator and we provide that service for a lot of agencies.highway patrol is a state agency enforcement group than the city or county...but the distinction is sometimes lost when people see that's why highway patrol releases so little information when they investigate."we don't want to do anything that question into the integrity of the investigation. or the prosecutor feels it is the appropriate time to do so."and beyond optics is reported out to the public it could taint interviews or evidence report it which is your job, then if people learn of that information, and then they had to be interviewed later, it could affect, you know there's just all kinds of things it could affect so we just try to be careful, when we progress and how and why we provide information."and no matter what they are investigating -- whether its an officer-involved shooting or a routine traffic stop -- its their job to get it right. if we reported on a piece of information, a portion of the investigation, and then details found later in the investigation, prove that false, you know it just doesn't, that's just not how we want to operate. we want to make sure the investigation is complete all the details are correct.reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain, kq2 news.>> troop h has investigated at least 3 officer-involved shooting since december....