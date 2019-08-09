Speech to Text for Salvation Army gives away hundreds of backpacks

of school is now just days away.. and getting ready for the start of a new school year can be just as stressful for kids as it is for the parents.. kq2's madeline mcclain found out why one family is thanking st. joseph for stepping up and helping out. << michael reno has two kids in school -- a middle schooler and high schooler.each august he gets a little help for his kids.michael reno: "they are happy. whether they are in kindergarten or high school like this one, my girl, she's in tenth grade and so it's definitely, it's definitely, just awesome."the salvation army sent the renos home with a bag and a backpack full of school supplies ...for free... major ronald key, salvation army: "if they are in first grade they will get a backpack with everything on their school list. if they are in 12th grade, they'll get everything that's on the school supplies list."the supplies donated during the stuff the bus drive varnes, salvation army volunteer: "it's a program that has been going on for quite a while and it's one that i love because it tells me that the community in st. joseph is fabulous because they went to walmart and purchased the supplies that we needed and donated them to help the families that are less fortunate.and then handed out to hundreds of kids in need central high school: "feels pretty good because we wouldn't be able to afford any of it." michael reno: "her family isn't the only one...800 to 1000 kids will have one less fear going into school this year...major ronald key, salvation army: "so when they start school they have everything that they need and they fit right in and don't have to worry about not having enough pens, or pencils or paper."on average households spend $600 to 700 bucks on school supplies.major ronald key, salvation army: it's expensive to buy school supplies. you know you have to decide school supplies, or clothing or shoes or medicine, or your utility bill so the more that we can help people stretch out their dollars, the better."and it's families like the renos that are thankful thing to worry about.michael reno: ""i just wanted to say thank you for everybody that has donated supplies it's been a big help and i hope this program continues for a long time."reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain, kq2 news.>> if you couldn't make it today but still need help with school supplies -- reach out to the salvation army... officials prepared extra backpacks just in case.