Clear

5 things to watch in Chiefs preseason game

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 8:42 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 8:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
On Saturday, expect another dry day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures and humidity will be higher too with winds picking up from the southeast. Highs will be topping out in the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events