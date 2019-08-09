Speech to Text for 5 things to watch in Chiefs preseason game

number 5 Patrick Mahomes and the offense head coach Andy Reid says Mahomes with play just the first quarter against Cincinnati and will be interesting to see what the reigning League MVP will do with Travis Kelce Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill play someone else you to fully go and it's All Odds live the whole time here to see how guys play Under the lights and get the plan Arrowhead so you guys can just feel like what it's like to play at home and how do I go out there an XLR field number for the running backs last year that she's entered the season with Kareem hunt as a dominant number one but now it's Damien Williams and a committee of backs you want to see them continue with the progress I was satisfied where we are as one bedroom no not yet but we want those guys to continue to fight and continue to strain and see who can come alive and be that guy when it's all said and done with number 3 the rookies Chiefs general manager Brett Veach traded this year's first-round pick an extra second round for defensive lineman Frank Clark Fugees first pick came in the second round with McCoy NFL second round pick one Thornhill shooting at chances to shine Saturday night I got two more position it helps you out you know to get the ball you know you just ain't got to be at this position and you just like hey I don't know if imma you know but now he's like a woman everywhere so I can get it anytime so that's that's how I'm looking at it right now but like I said I'll step into play in any position that they need me to play safety Corners really doesn't matter I'll just step in and do what I have to do to help the team number to the cornerbacks it's no secret that you secondary struggled last year and with Kendall Fuller moving into cover slot receiver will be interesting to see who emerges on the outside really finishing and that's been the model for all the corner Sam's been preaching at day's been preaching it number one the entire defense 31st in yards per game in 2018 overhauled the defense bring in defense of Corey Dorsey spagnolo and several new faces like Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark we coming here with a whole different type of attitude you know we come here to win we come here to compete and we want to be the best rheumatologist set a standard I might think that starts without DC you know what he's won some Championship working together as a unit communicating back and the front and that's as important as anything we don't get that squared away in the first game it'll be it'll be a long season so we don't want that